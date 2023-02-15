PM Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "Aadi Mahotsav", the mega National Tribal Festival, on February 16, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

The Prime Minister has been at the forefront of taking steps to improve the well-being of the country's tribal population and to acknowledge their role in the country's growth and development.

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED), which falls under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, organizes the annual Aadi Mahotsav, which is said to celebrate the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce, and traditional art.

This year, it is being organised from 16 to 27 February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue, stated an official release.

Around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav.

Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc., a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the festival would include the participation of over 1,000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 states and Union Territories. For the occasion of the celebration of the International Year of Millets, which was declared by the United Nations at the request of India, tribal cooks from 19 States and Union Territories will showcase their best at 20 food stalls, with a special focus on "millets grown by tribals."

With approximately 39 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras from 17 States and UTs expected to participate in this Mahotsav, it is also proposed to construct an exclusive pavilion for the sale and display of Van Dhan products.

“An effort has been made to draw more and more artisans from remote areas producing lesser known and unique items to come and take part in Aadi Mahotsavs being organized across the country... TRIFED is engaging with top designers to ensure quality and contemporary designs in tribal products, at the same time maintaining their originality,"Munda stated in an interview with reporters on Monday.

With inputs from agencies*