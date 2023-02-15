PM Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate "Aadi Mahotsav", the mega National Tribal Festival, on February 16, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.
