PM Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the festival would include the participation of over 1,000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 states and Union Territories. For the occasion of the celebration of the International Year of Millets, which was declared by the United Nations at the request of India, tribal cooks from 19 States and Union Territories will showcase their best at 20 food stalls, with a special focus on "millets grown by tribals."