PM Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav tomorrow
The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav, a national tribal festival, on 16 February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital. The festival will conclude on 27 February.
