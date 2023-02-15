New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav, a national tribal festival, on 16 February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital. The festival will conclude on 27 February.

The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1,000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) noted that PM Modi has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of the tribal population with due respect to their contribution to the country’s growth and development.

Along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc., the PMO release said, a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.