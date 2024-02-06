PM Modi to inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first BAPS Hindu Mandir on February 14 | 10 things to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, after the grand opening of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh.
Weeks after the grand opening of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. He will also address the Indian community event, Ahlan Modi (Hello Modi) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE on February 13.