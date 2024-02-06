Weeks after the grand opening of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. He will also address the Indian community event, Ahlan Modi (Hello Modi) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE on February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said, “As construction of the religious campus nears completion, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to inaugurate the Mandir on 14 February 2024."

The spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday ahead of the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple. He reached the Gulf nation as a state guest to preside over the historic inauguration of the UAE's first Hindu temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a 10-point guide on Abu Dhabi's first BAPS Hindu temple 1) The BAPS Hindu Temple is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

2) The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 to construct the mandir.

3) PM Modi and the BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas met at the Prime Minister's residential office in December. PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) A registration portal has been set up to smoothen the process and transport is being arranged from all emirates for participants to reach the venue. The event is being organized collaboratively by 150 Indian community organizations in the UAE.

5) Standing on top of a hillock on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, the temple will be a testimony to the enduring tradition of peace and tolerance as inspired by our forefathers Mahatma Gandhi and Sheikh Zayed

6) A cultural programme involving 400 local talents has been put together to add colour to the show. During the last 3 years, over 2,000 artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat have carved the 402 white marble pillars for the temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) The foundation for the first traditional BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was laid on April 20, 2019. Later, in May 2023, diplomats from over 30 countries visited the under-construction temple site.

8) PM also appreciated the efforts of key individuals, volunteers and supporters, involved in the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi, including those present before him such as Chairman Ashok Kotecha, Vice Chairman Yogesh Mehta and Director Chirag Patel, recognizing their contributions as significant sources of pride for India.

9) An "unprecedented euphoria" has been witnessed for the event in UAE with almost 12, 000 registrations received within 24 hours of announcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10) India and the UAE solidified their collaboration by signing four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). These agreements were finalised during talks between PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

