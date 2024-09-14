PM Modi to inaugurate Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro rail extension on Sep 16: 10 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited second phase of the metro rail extension from Ahmedabad to the state capital of Gandhinagar on September 16, improving connectivity between the two cities.

The project, developed by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) in collaboration with the state government and the Centre, will further expand the metro network, linking key locations between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar like GNLU (Gujarat National Law University), PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University), Gift City, Raysan, Randesan, Dholakuva, Infocity and Sector-1.