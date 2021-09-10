Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday via video conferencing, the PM's office has said in a statement.

In addition to this, the prime minister will also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya -- a girls' hostel.

“Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of the society and providing employment opportunities to the youth," the PMO said in a statement.

“Prime Minister Modi will perform the 'Lokarpan' of Sardardham Bhavan and 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase – II Kanya Chhatralaya, on September 11 at 11 am via video conference," it added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be present on the occasion.

According to the PMO statement, the Sardardham Bhavan includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The 'Kanya Chhatralaya' will be a hostel facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria.

The construction of Sardardham has been completed at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore.

It houses separate hostels for 800 boys and an equal number of girls from the Patidar community, said TG Jhalavadia, chairman of the Civil Services Training Centre at the 13-storey complex, on Thursday.

He added that around 450 boys and girls, mostly government job aspirants from rural areas, are currently staying in Sardardham hostels.

The mega-complex also houses an e-library having 1,000 computers, an auditorium, skill development centre for budding entrepreneurs of the Patidar community, a business networking centre, a revenue and legal guidance unit, a career guidance centre and four classrooms to prepare young aspirants for UPSC, GPSC and other government services exams.

The Civil Services Training Centre at Sardardham also provides training to students belonging to other castes, including Dalits, free of cost through online mode, said the Patidar leader.

