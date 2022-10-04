PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, attend Kullu Dussehra celebrations

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, attend Kullu Dussehra celebrations2 min read . 08:08 AM IST
AIIMS, Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than ₹1,470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super-specialty departments
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh, He will be inaugurating AIIMS Bilaspur on Wednesday and will participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations.
He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for the development worth over ₹3,650 crore and will hold public meetings in the state, an official statement said.
It said the inauguration of AIIMS in Bilaspur demonstrated Modi's vision and commitment to strengthening health services across the country.
As per the Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Modi will also witness the Rath Yatra at the International Kullu Dussehra.
He said that Modi's consent to be a witness to the Rath Yatra shows his affection and connect with Himachal and its people.
Thakur on Monday took stock of the preparations at Rath Maidan in Dhalpur in Kullu district which will be visited by the PM.
Modi laid the foundation stone for the new hospital in October 2017 and it was set up under the auspices of the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Swastya Suraksha Yojana, the statement said.
AIIMS, Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than ₹1,470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super-specialty departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds, including 64 ICU beds.
Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24-hour emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines such as ultrasonography, CT scan and MRI among others. It also has a Jan Aushadhi Kendra and a 30-bed AYUSH block.
The hospital has also set up a Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in tribal and inaccessible areas of the state, it said.
Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions such as Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS and 60 students for nursing courses every year, it added.
Among other things, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 31-kilometer four-laning of the NH-105 project from Pinjore to Nalagarh, worth over ₹1,690 crore.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of around ₹350 crore.
Memorandums of Understanding of more than ₹800 crore have already been signed for setting up industries in this park, it said, adding the project will significantly enhance employment opportunities in the region.
With inputs from PTI
