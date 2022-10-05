PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur today: 5 points

The Prime Minister will dedicate AIIMS Bilaspur to the nation at around 11.30 am. After that, he will reach Luhnu Ground of Bilaspur at around 12:45 pm to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and also address a public function.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh today, October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra. He will also participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations.
He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for the development worth over ₹3,650 crore and will hold public meetings in the state, according to an official release.
The Prime Minister will dedicate AIIMS Bilaspur to the nation at around 11.30 am. After that, he will reach Luhnu Ground of Bilaspur at around 12:45 pm to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects and also address a public function. He will then reach the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu at around 3:15 pm, where he will participate in Kullu Dussehra celebrations.
All you need to know about AIIMS Bilaspur
1) The hospital, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
2) AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than ₹1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty, and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theaters, 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.
3) The hospital, spread over 247 acres, is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.
4) The hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. It will admit 100 students for MBBS course and 60 students for nursing courses every year, the PMO stated.
5) Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong.