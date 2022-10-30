PM Modi to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's greenfield airport in Hollongi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Arunachal Pradesh's Donyi Polo greenfield airport on Sunday. Considering the importance of air connectivity to the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) undertook the work of constructing a Greenfield Airport in Hollongi, 15 kms from Itanagar.
The airport is built at an estimated cost of ₹645 crore. It can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours.
The new airport, spanning an area of 4,100 sq m, is equipped with all modern facilities, the officials said.
It will be Arunachal Pradesh's first airport with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for the landing and take-off of Boeing 747, one of the largest passenger aircraft.
Low-cost carrier Indigo Airlines had on October 18 successfully test-landed its aircraft at the newly constructed airport, the first in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Centre, in March this year, accorded 'in-principle' approval for setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports across the country namely Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra, Bijapur,Hassan, Kalaburagi and Shimoga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Jewar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.
Ministry of Civil Aviation has also launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) in October, 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses.
On the basis of four round of biddings under UDAN, 154 RCS airports including 14 water aerodromes & 36 Helipads across the length and breadth in the country including in Uttar Pradesh have been identified for operation of RCS flights.
