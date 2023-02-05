PM Modi to inaugurate Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing factory of HAL in Karnataka on 6 Feb. Details here
It is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory which will enhance the capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters.
In yet another step towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector, PM Modi on 6 February will dedicate to the nation the HAL Helicopter Factory in Tumakuru whose foundation stone was laid in 2016. It is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory which will enhance the capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×