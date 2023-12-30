Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the temple city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, today, December 30, ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla Temple. He is slated to inaugurate several projects with a total worth of ₹15,000 crore for Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The projects to be inaugurated include developments such as the airport, railway station, highway, and the doubling of a railway line. Additionally, four major roads are also set to be inaugurated as part of these initiatives.

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: Full schedule here - 11.15 am: The Prime Minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- 12:15 pm: The Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport.

- 1 pm: He will participate in a public program where he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹15,000 crore in the state. These include projects worth ₹11,100 crore for developing Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth ₹4,600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: All you need to know about major infrastructure projects - Ayodhya Airport: Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6,500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The terminal building of Ayodhya Airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant, and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA - 5-star ratings. The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities, and employment opportunities.

- Ayodhya Dham Railway Station: Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station - is developed at a cost of more than ₹240 crore. The three-story modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls. The station building will be 'accessible for all' and an 'IGBC-certified green station building'.

- Amrit Bharat Express trains: These ‘jerk-free’ trains will run between Darbhanga in Bihar and Anand Vihar in Delhi via Ayodhya, Malda Town in West Bengal, and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru. With the help of semi-coupler technology, a unique innovation in train operations, Amrit Bharat trains offer a smooth journey across various destinations running at a maximum speed of 130 km. This technology helps join two coaches in such a way that it negates the jerk effect when the train starts and stops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

