PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Azadi@75’ conference-cum-expo tomorrow. All about expo

The Prime Minister will digitally handover keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme in Uttar Pradesh. He will also inaugurate/ lay foundation stone of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT.