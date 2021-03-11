New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the curtain raiser activities of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, planned to commemorate 75 years of India’ Independence. He will also flag off the freedom march or 'padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram.

“Prime Minister will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the India@75 celebrations and will also address the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, have been decided as the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops to launch the 75 week-long programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence, as reported by Mint earlier.

“The curtain raiser activities are beginning from 12th March 2021, 75 weeks prior to 15th August 2022," the PMO statement said.

“The event will witness the inauguration of the curtain raiser activities planned under the theme India@75 like a film, website, song, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator," the statement added.

Activities are being planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development across various sectors since Independence.

“Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari," the PMO statement added.

These programmes will focus on social, cultural, scientific and technological high points in the country’s post-independence trajectory. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped India grow not only domestically but also on the international stage.

"State and UT Governments are also organizing programs all over India on 12th March, 2021," the PMO statement added.

All ministries and departments are planning their own schedule and programmes for each of the 75 weeks. The focus is to keep it low-cost and people-intensive and to encourage community participation.

