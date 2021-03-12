Ahmedabad: To mark 75 years of India's Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat today.

PM Modi will also flag off the freedom march or 'padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

What is Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

The Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. It will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from 12 March, 75 weeks prior to 15 August 2022.

Padyatra over a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that "The Padyatra to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cover a journey of 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari and will end on April 5 lasting for 25 days."

The padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers of the padyatra.

According to the format set by the government, a program will be held every week under the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', in which, apart from the ministry of culture, more ministries will participate in the event. Apart from this, programs will also be organised in all the Indian embassies outside the country.

Mega celebrations to begin at 16 ASI monuments

The ASI has identified 16 sites where celebrations will begin today to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. This will include cultural programmes and different events. The first of the 16 events will begin at Qila Rai Pithora in Delhi

The other 15 ASI sites where the celebrations will begin include the Gwalior Fort in Gwalior, Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswari Temple in Aizawl, Aga Khan Palace Building in Mumbai and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha.

Other sites where functions will be held are Kangra Fort in Himachal Pradesh Residency Building in Lucknow, Jhansi Fort in Jhansi, the ancestral Home of Dr Rajendra Prasad in Patna, Chitradurg Fort in Karnataka, Man Mahal Ghat in Varanasi, Sankaram, Amravati and Deeg Palace in Jaipur.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via