Home / News / India /  PM Modi to inaugurate BASE University in Bengaluru today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate newly constructed building of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University or BASE University in Bengaluru today. The new building has been built on Bengaluru University's Jnanabharati Campus today. 

Last month, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Minister for Higher Education in the state, chaired a meeting to review the preparations ahead of Prime Minister's visit. 

"This prestigious study centre has been established with the aim of making Ambedkar's dream of empowering marginalized sections of the society a reality," he had said. 

"We are expecting Prime Minister's arrival to inaugurate the event. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked me and V Somanna, Minister for Housing to take stock of the preparations. Accordingly, today's meeting was held to review the preparations," Narayana said.

 

