PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line on August 10 | Check 5 key features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro Rail on August 10, said BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Bengaluru South MP said, “PM Narendra Modi Ji will inaugurate the all-important Yellow Line metro on August 10. On behalf of all people of Bengaluru, I thank PM for always prioritising the infrastructure development of our city.”

According to Tejasvi Surya, public transport is the only long-term solution to Bengaluru's traffic woes. He credited the timely launch to Modi’s personal push to ensure that the line was open to the public without any further delay.

With the August 10 inauguration, the Metro project would meet the August 15 deadline.

Surya, who is also the BJYM national president, quoted Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, saying, “I am pleased to announce that the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of ₹5,056.99 crore and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of ₹15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025.”

Here are 5 key features of Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line: Bengaluru metro's Yellow Line is 19.15 km long and has been built at a cost of ₹ 5,056.99 crore.

5,056.99 crore. It connects RV Road to Bommasandra and has 16 stations.

The Yellow Line is expected to benefit nearly eight lakh commuters and ease traffic congestion in key areas, including the notorious Silk Board junction and Hosur Road.

It is strategically designed to serve Bengaluru's technology corridor, with stations directly serving major IT hubs, like access to Electronic City, dedicated connections to Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara station to the Infosys campus and a connection to Biocon Hebbagodi station.