Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 11 in Mandya district. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha confirmed the information to media persons. It will connect the state capital of Karnataka and the historic city of Mysuru in just 90 minutes.

The 143-km journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru will be possible in just one-and-half hours or less than that depending on the speed of the vehicle. The expressway starts from the NICE entrance in Bengaluru and ends at Ring Road junction in Mysuru.

The expressway project has two packages---the first is from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk for around 56 km and the second package connects Nidaghatta to Mysuru, 61 kilometers. The project costs more than ₹8,000 crore.

The National Authority of India (NHAI) announced the toll charges for vehicles using the expressway. The toll tax is being collected at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza for the first stretch of the expressway from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in the Mandya district.

After a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Ramanagara, it has been decided to collect the toll from today morning.

The authority said that cars will be charged ₹135 toll fee for a single journey, while ₹205 if they are returning the same day. It can increase up to ₹250 when the second stretch will be opened.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also shared a video on Twitter earlier which had incredible drone shots of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and showcases the growth of India's infrastructure. He affirmed that the visuals are a powerful symbol of how India is building up global-standard infrastructure.