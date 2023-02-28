PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 11
The National Authority of India (NHAI) announced the toll charges for vehicles using the first stretch of Bengaluru Mysuru expressway.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 11 in Mandya district. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha confirmed the information to media persons. It will connect the state capital of Karnataka and the historic city of Mysuru in just 90 minutes.
