Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka today to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru expressway and will lay the foundation stone to projects worth around ₹16,000 crore, Prime Ministers Office has informed. This will be PM Modi's sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year. Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May.

Speaking about PM Modi's schedule for today, at around 12 noon, he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of key road projects in Mandya.

At around 3:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The rapid pace of development of infrastructure projects has been a testament to the vision of the prime minister to ensure world-class connectivity across the country, the statement said.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. Earlier, PM Modi described the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway as an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

The 118-km expressway, built at the cost of ₹8,408 crore, will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.

The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

The expressway will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

The high-speed corridor is built in two separate phases, measuring 61 km between Nidaghatta and Mysore and 58 km between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta.

The highway has elevated corridors that are 8 km long, 42 small bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four Road-Over-Bridges (ROBs), and five bypasses.

Foundation stone of Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway

Apart from this, PM Modi will also lay foundation stone of Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway. The 92-km-long road project will be developed at a cost of around ₹4,130 crore, the statement said.

The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours, it said. In Hubbali-Dharwad, the prime minister will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation.

The foundation stone of the institute was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over ₹850 crore, the institute currently offers four-year B.Tech. programmes, inter-disciplinary five-year BS-MS programmes, M.Tech. and Ph.D. programmes.

Other projects

Longest Railway Platform: The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about ₹20 crore.

Electrification of Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section: The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation the electrification of Hosapete-Hubballi-Tinaighat section of the railway network and the upgradation of Hosapete station for boosting connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over ₹530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments, the statement said.

Hubballi-Dharwad smart city: Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about ₹520 crore, it said. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the town into a futuristic urban centre, it said.

Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre: He will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about ₹250 crore and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region.

Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme: In order to further augment water supply in the region, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme, which will be developed at a cost of over ₹1,040 crore.

Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project: He will also lay the foundation stone of Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore. The project aims to mitigate damage caused by floods and involves construction of retaining walls and embankments, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)