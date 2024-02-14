PM Modi to inaugurate Bharat Mart in Dubai: What is it and why is it crucial for India-UAE trade?
Bharat Mart will serve as a warehousing facility for Indian MSMEs to trade in Dubai and work as a unified platform for Indian exporters to showcase their products in the Gulf nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during which he is scheduled to participate in various events. To streamline trade between Indian exporters and UAE consumers, PM Modi will launch Bharat Mart on Wednesday.
