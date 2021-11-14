Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, the capital city of Bhopal. The Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh, said a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Redeveloped in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities that also takes into account ease of mobility for divyangjans. The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Railways' multiple initiatives in the state including gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj broad gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri broad gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.

Just two days before PM Modi's scheduled visit to MP, the name of this station was changed to Rani Kamalapati railway station. Earlier, its name was Habibganj railway station.

The Habibganj railway station in Bhopal has been renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamalapati, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday.

The state government also issued a gazette notification stating that the changed name will be spelt at “Rani Kamalapati Railway Station."

The chief minister hailed Rani Kamalapati as pride of the Gond community and "the last Hindu queen of Bhopal".

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to dedicate to the country the railway station which has been redeveloped and provided with airport-like amenities tomorrow November 15.

