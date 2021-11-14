This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, the capital city of Bhopal. The Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh, said a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Redeveloped in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities that also takes into account ease of mobility for divyangjans. The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.
During the event, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Railways' multiple initiatives in the state including gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj broad gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri broad gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section.
The Prime Minister will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.
