Home / News / India /  PM Modi to inaugurate Bio-CNG plant at Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 19 Feb

PM Modi to inaugurate Bio-CNG plant at Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 19 Feb

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 06:16 PM IST

PM Modi will also interact will Swacchata entrepreneurs of Bhopal, Indore and Dewas on the occasion, an official of the Madhya Pradesh government confirmed.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BHOPAL : The Prime minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 550 TPD (tonne per day) capacity Bio-CNG plant at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on 19 February, through video-conferencing. 

PM Modi will also interact will Swacchata entrepreneurs of Bhopal, Indore and Dewas on the occasion, an official of the Madhya Pradesh government confirmed. 

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a review meeting and announced PM Modi's plans in Madhya Pradesh.

 The CM took stock of the situation preparations for the inaugural function with senior officials, the official said. Madhya Pradesh CM also mentioned that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

A film based on the operation of this plant will also be shown at the inauguration function.

Union housing, urban, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Puri will also take part in the event, the official added.

