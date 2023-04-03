Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday at 12 noon. In a ceremony held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, the Prime Minister will also release the Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking 60 years of CBI's establishment.

As per a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), an investiture ceremony for recipients of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of CBI will be held on April 3. During the ceremony, PM Modi will present medals to all awardees.

Here are 10 points you need to know

-Central Bureau of Investigation was established by a Home Ministry resolution on April 1,1963 and the coveted investigative agency completed its 60 years on Saturday.

-On the day of CBI's diamond jubilee, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed CBI offices in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.

-The Prime Minister will also unveil the CBI's new Twitter handle. CBI had made its debut on Twitter in October last year with a blue tick during the Interpol General Assembly. The purpose of the handle was to share news about the event.

-CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations also comes at the time when there is a furious back-and-forth between the government and the opposition over the alleged "misuse" of central agencies.

-14 Opposition parties have also approached the Supreme Court on the issue of misuse of central probe agencies by the union government.

-The parties in their plea sought pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. "Ninety five per cent cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the opposition parties such as the DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti and the Trinamool Congress said.

-Prior to this, political leaders from eight parties across India wrote to PM Modi over the arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia. The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was arrested by the CBI in connection with the city's now scrapped excise policy. As the senior politician remains in CBI custody, the letter dubbed it a "long witch-hunt" that “smacked of a political conspiracy."

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public appearance on March 28, had questioned the seeming opposition unity while accusing them of launching a 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Andalon'.

-PM Modi had said, “At a time when the country is on the rise on the global stage, anti-India forces, both within and outside, are coming together… Some parties together have launched a brashtachari bachao andolan"

-He added, “When the agencies take action against those who are involved in corruption, the agencies are attacked. When the court gives a decision, the court is questioned."

(With inputs from agencies)