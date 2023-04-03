PM Modi to inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations today. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Central Bureau of Investigation's diamond jubilee celebrations at 12 noon today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday at 12 noon. In a ceremony held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, the Prime Minister will also release the Postage Stamp and Commemorative Coin marking 60 years of CBI's establishment.
