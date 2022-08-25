PM Modi to inaugurate ceremony commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India

The inauguration ceremony will be part of Prime Minister's visit to Gujarat
The Prime Minister will attend multiple events in Ahmedabad, Bhuj and Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ceremony to commemorate 40 years of Suzuki's establishment in India, the company informed on Twitter. The inauguration ceremony will be part of the Prime Minister's Gujarat trip from 27 August to 28 August.
Hon’ble @PMOIndia, Shri Narendra Modi to grace the inaugural ceremony to commemorate ‘40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India,’ the company tweeted.
The Prime Minister Office (PMO) also shared the press release about the event with the details of the complete Gujarat trip.
Prime Minister will address a program marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India, being held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. During the event, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of two key projects of the Suzuki group in India - the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, the press release informed.
While giving details about the two projects, the press release further mentions, that the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat will be set up with an investment of around Rs. 7,300 crores to manufacture Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for Electric Vehicles. The vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs. 11,000 crores.
Prime Minister will attend multiple events on his trip to Gujarat. On the first day, he will address the Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Then on the second day, he will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj. The memorial is an initiative to celebrate the spirit and resilience of people shown after the devastating 2001 earthquake.
Around noon, the PM will lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Bhuj and at 5 in the evening, he will address the Suzuki program in Gandhinagar.
