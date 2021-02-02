PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on 4 February

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on 4 February at 11 am via video conferencing.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 4th February 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing: Prime Minister's Office (File photo) pic.twitter.com/5EI3IZKkSK — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence.

The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event, according to a press release.

"The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in all 75 districts of the state from February 4 and will continue till February 4, 2022," it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.





