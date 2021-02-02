OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on 4 February
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on Thursday. (ANI)
PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on 4 February

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 12:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event
  • The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on 4 February at 11 am via video conferencing.

The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence.

The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event, according to a press release.

"The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in all 75 districts of the state from February 4 and will continue till February 4, 2022," it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.


