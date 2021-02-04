PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations today

PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations today1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 09:43 AM IST
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion
- PM Modi will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today at 11 am via video conferencing. "The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence," the release by the Prime Minister's Office stated on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.
The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government will begin in all 75 districts of the state.
The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' in Gorakhpur as a heritage tourist spot ahead as the state government decides to hold yearlong celebrations to mark 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident."The State Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to hold year-long centenary programs in view of 75 years of independence and has plans to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' as a heritage tourist spot," read a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.
