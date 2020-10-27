PM Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption today. The theme of the conference is "vigilant India, prosperous India". According to the Prime Minister's Office, the inaugural session of the conference will be live-streamed and available on 'pmindiawebcast.nic.in' link.

"At 4:45 PM this evening, will be inaugurating the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, via video conferencing. The theme of this year’s conference is- Satark Bharat, Samruddha Bharat," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"At 4:45 PM this evening, will be inaugurating the National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, via video conferencing. The theme of this year's conference is- Satark Bharat, Samruddha Bharat," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) organises the national conference, coinciding with the "Vigilance Awareness Week", which is observed from October 27 to November 2 every year.

The activities in the conference would be focussed on vigilance issues aimed at raising awareness and reaffirming India's commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizens' participation

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will also address the inaugural session.

Heads of Anti-Corruption Bureaux, Vigilance Bureaux, Economic Offence Wings/CID from States and Union Territories; CBI officials and representatives from various Central agencies will also participate in the event. The inaugural session will also be attended by Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of various states and Union Territories.