To reduce the travelling time between Jaipur and Delhi to two hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch on Saturday.

The ambitious project of the first phase of ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to get ready by March 2023. The inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch is an indication of the completion of the highway. With its completion, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will become the longest expressway of India and reduce the travelling time between Delhi and Mumbai to twelve hours.

Sohna-Dausa stretch is the first leg of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will be around 1,390 km long. The 276 km long stretch will be inaugurated by the PM on Saturday. However, roadside construction of hotels and other facilities like petrol pump will be continued.

According to news report, the Mumbai-Delhi expressway will be facilitated with automatic number plate readers that will allow the deduction of toll tax from the vehicle through FASTag without stopping it. By scanning the number plate, toll tax on the basis of distance covered by the vehicle will be deducted.

The opening of the Sohna-Dausa stretch will connect Haryana's Gurugram, Sohna, Nooh, Mehwat, and Rajasthan's Alwar, Dausa with the Mumbai-Delhi expressway.

In his recent media interaction, Minister of Road,Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari had said, ""Issi mahine ke andar aap Delhi se Jaipur do ghante me pahunch jayenge ( By the end of this month, Delhi to Jaipur drive will take only two hours."

He also added that before the end of 2024, road infrastructure in India will be equal to 2024. India's longest expressway can expand to 12 lanes. It passes through five states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The expressway is built at the cost of ₹98,000 crore.

Delhi-Mumbai expressway's construction work began in 2018. Earlier, Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari had stated that the expressway will be ready for travelling by December last year. However, the project got delayed by one month and will be inaugurated within five days.

