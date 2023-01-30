PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch on 4 Feb2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:07 PM IST
The first stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Sohna-Dausa, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday
To reduce the travelling time between Jaipur and Delhi to two hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Sohna-Dausa stretch on Saturday.
