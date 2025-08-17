PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road-II project in NCR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major National Highway projects worth a combined cost of nearly ₹11,000 crore around 12:30 pm in Rohini, Delhi on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Two major National Highway projects in Delhi As per the press release, PM Modi will inaugurate a section of Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II project in NCR. These "projects will help in providing Multi-modal connectivity and decongest Delhi," the PMO said.

These projects have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, with the objective of greatly improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Dwarka Expressway As per PMO's statement, the 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs. 5,360 crore.

The section will provide Multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.

"This section comprises: Package I covers a 5.9 km stretch from the Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21, while Package II spans 4.2 km from the Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana border, offering direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II," the statement from PMO added.

The 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

Urban Extension Road-II Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs. 5,580 crore.

It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

The new spurs will provide direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, enhance industrial connectivity, reduce city traffic, and expedite goods movement in the NCR.