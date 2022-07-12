Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his Bihar-Jharkhand visit on Tuesday and he will unveil developmental projects of more than ₹16,800 crores in Deoghar, including the inauguration of an airport, for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone in Jharkhand on May 25, 2018. Notably, the Deoghar airport will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share that he looked forward to visiting Jharkhand and Bihar on Tuesday. "I look forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programmes. In the afternoon, I will reach Deoghar where I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs. 16,800 crore," he said.

I look forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programmes.



In the afternoon, I will reach Deoghar where I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs. 16,800 crore. https://t.co/WSBmJlUXJf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

पवित्र श्रावण मास के शुभारंभ से ठीक पहले पावन नगरी देवघर के बाबा बैद्यनाथ मंदिर में दर्शन और पूजन का सौभाग्य प्राप्त होगा। 12 जुलाई को यहां एयरपोर्ट के उद्घाटन का भी सुअवसर मिलेगा। इससे श्रद्धालुओं के लिए बाबाधाम की यात्रा और आसान होगी, साथ ही झारखंड के पर्यटन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/kKEYbsBzx4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

As per a release shared by the Prime Minister's Office last week, the much-awaited Deoghar Airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹400 crores. Additionally, during his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. The Prime Minister laid the foundation of AIIMS Deoghar on May 25, 2018. The setting up of new AIIMS at Deoghar will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care to the population while also helping to create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region.

In line with our commitment to providing top quality healthcare services, In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar will be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/Jzy8Pg4CLZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than ₹16,800 crores in Deoghar on Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:20 pm, he will perform darshan and pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. At around 6 pm, the Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

The Deoghar airport will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham. The Deoghar Airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

AIIMS in Deoghar is a boon for the healthcare sector of the entire region. The services at AIIMS Deoghar will get a further boost with the inauguration of In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. This is in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision to develop excellent health care facilities in all parts of the country.

The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each, Jalsar lakefront development, and Shivganga Pond development among others. The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakh devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around ₹3000 crore for the region.

