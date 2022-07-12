PM Modi to inaugurate Deoghar airport, AIIMS during his visit to Jharkhand today. See details2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 08:33 AM IST
- The much-awaited Deoghar airport has reportedly been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹400 crores
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his Bihar-Jharkhand visit on Tuesday and he will unveil developmental projects of more than ₹16,800 crores in Deoghar, including the inauguration of an airport, for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone in Jharkhand on May 25, 2018. Notably, the Deoghar airport will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi.