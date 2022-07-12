As per a release shared by the Prime Minister's Office last week, the much-awaited Deoghar Airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹400 crores. Additionally, during his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. The Prime Minister laid the foundation of AIIMS Deoghar on May 25, 2018. The setting up of new AIIMS at Deoghar will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care to the population while also helping to create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}