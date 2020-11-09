PM Modi to inaugurate development projects in Varanasi today

During the event, the Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi, parking facility along with the redevelopment of a park in Beniya Bagh, up-gradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places.