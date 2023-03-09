New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the 3rd session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) where stakeholders get together to share knowledge and experiences and discuss latest developments and trends in disaster risk reduction.

The NPDRR session, to be attended by over 1,000 guests including union ministers, ministers of disaster management from states, parliamentarians, heads of local self-governments, heads of specialised disaster management agencies, academicians, representatives from private sector organisations, media and civil society organisations.

The theme of the session is “Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate", which is aligned with the 10-point agenda promulgated by the prime minister to build local capacities, especially in the context of a rapidly changing disaster risk scenario in the wake of climate change.

“During the event, PM Modi will facilitate awardees of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. The winners of the 2023 Puraskar are Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

He will also inaugurate the exhibition for showcasing the innovative ideas and initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction .

Chaired by home minister Amit Shah, the NPDRR is a multi-stakeholders national platform characterised by a process where all stakeholders get together to share knowledge, experiences, views and ideas, and discuss the latest developments and trends in disaster risk reduction.

It will identify gaps, make recommendations, and forge partnerships to further accelerate disaster risk reduction efforts, the statement said.

The session would also help mainstream disaster management practices across ministries and departments, states and union territories, urban and rural local-self-governments, academic institutions, NGOs, CSOs, PSUs, and communities.

Modi will also address the inaugural session of the post-budget webinar on “Economic Empowerment of Women" on Friday.

The webinar is being organised by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Rural Development.

“The webinar is part of a series of post-budget webinars being organised by the government with an aim to brainstorm and firm up pathways for sustainable growth of women- owned and women-led business enterprises and develop a strategy and blueprint for implementation of the announcement," the ministry said.