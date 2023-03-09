PM Modi to inaugurate disaster management meet in Delhi on Friday2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 04:51 PM IST
The session would also help mainstream disaster management practices across ministries and departments, states and union territories, urban and rural local-self-governments, academic institutions, NGOs, CSOs, PSUs, and communities.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the 3rd session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) where stakeholders get together to share knowledge and experiences and discuss latest developments and trends in disaster risk reduction.
