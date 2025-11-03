PM Modi to launch R&D fund worth ₹1 lakh crore at Emerging Science and Tech Innovation Conclave. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday, just prior to the Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025's opening, that the forum will bring together important players from the fields of science, education, research, and more.

As the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund will also be launched at the event, the Prime Minister expressed joy and said this scheme will give an impetus to several researchers across India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Let's talk science and innovation! At around 9:30 AM, will inaugurate the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. This forum will bring together key stakeholders from the world of science, education, research and more. It's a matter of immense joy that the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund will also be launched, giving an impetus to several researchers across India."

Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In a major boost to the R&D ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister will launch the ₹1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund.

The scheme aims to promote a private sector-driven research and development ecosystem in the country.

"The scheme has a total outlay of ₹1 lakh crore over 6 years, with ₹20,000 crore allocated for FY 2025-26, funded from the Consolidated Fund of India. It offers long-term low or zero-interest loans, equity investments, and contributions to Deep-Tech Fund of Funds. Grants and short-term loans are not provided under this scheme," according to a Ministry of Science and Technology statement dated July 31, 2025.

ESTIC 2025 will be held from November 3 to 5.

The conclave will bring together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers.

Deliberations will focus on 11 key thematic areas, including Advanced Materials & Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Manufacturing, Blue Economy, Digital Communications, Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing, Emerging Agriculture Technologies, Energy, Environment and Climate, Health and Medical Technologies, Quantum Science and Technology, and Space Technologies.