Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the two-day 25th national youth festival in Puducherry to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, said an official statement.

The virtual event will allow the youth to express their views on the challenges facing the world in the areas of climate change, sustainable development, technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. During the event, the Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat" and “unsung heroes of Indian freedom movement". These essays have been selected from submissions by over 1 lakh young writers.

“The festival also provides an arena, by creating a mini-India, where youth interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness. This blend of diverse socio-cultural milieu creates Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat", the Secretary added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.