PM Modi to inaugurate final section of Katra to Sangaldan stretch of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link on April 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the final segment of the Katra to Sangaldan stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on April 19. This 272-kilometre-long project marks a significant milestone in India's infrastructure journey.

The iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, will be part of this Katra-to-Sangaldan stretch, connecting New Delhi directly with Kashmir via Katra, ANI reported.

The Chenab Bridge, an engineering marvel standing at a height of 359 meters above the riverbed, will officially connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India via rail for the first time in history. Locals, dignitaries, and railway officials are gathering in large numbers to witness this momentous occasion, which symbolizes unity, progress, and national integration.

"This is more than just a bridge," said a resident. “It's a lifeline. It connects us not just physically, but emotionally to the rest of the country.”

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project The project, part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), faced numerous engineering and logistical challenges due to the region's difficult terrain and seismic sensitivity. Yet, after years of meticulous work, the bridge now stands as a testament to India's technological prowess and commitment to inclusive development.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the nation and emphasise the bridge's significance in boosting tourism, trade, and employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event is expected to be attended by key ministers, senior government officials, and engineers involved in the project. It marks a transformative chapter in India's infrastructural landscape, promising greater connectivity, economic growth, and social integration in the region.

A senior railway official on Saturday highlighted the newly constructed Chenab Bridge's structural and engineering marvel, calling it a reflection of New India's resolve and capabilities.

Speaking about the bridge, the official said, "If I talk about its features: its height is 369 meters, which is even more than that of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Secondly, this bridge is the world's highest railway arch bridge. Thirdly, this bridge is capable of withstanding winds blowing at speeds greater than 250 kilometers per hour."

Describing the scale of the steel construction, the official added, "This is a steel bridge -- I call it a 'fauladi bridge' because around 30,000 metric tons of steel have been used in its construction. You can get an idea of its vastness from the fact that its largest foundation, S20, is roughly one-third the size of a football field. This also reflects the spirit of New India -- what it envisions and resolves, it achieves."

He said, "The length of this Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is around 272 kilometres. Out of this 272 kilometre, nearly 36 tunnels have been constructed with a length of nearly 119 kms. There are approximately 1,000 bridges in this project -- a very large number. Building even one bridge takes several years. Here, skilled railway engineers from India have constructed around 1,000 bridges."

The official also noted the challenges faced due to the region's seismic sensitivity. "This line passes through a fault zone -- an area where two different geological zones meet. This makes it seismically very sensitive. There are many tunnels, and their security is a major concern. So, security monitoring will be done for every inch of the tunnels, tracks, and bridges using live surveillance systems. At every station, you will find control rooms that will monitor all nearby tunnels and ensure complete safety and protection."

On the rail engine and infrastructure, he said, "As for the railway engine -- it's an electric engine that draws power from the Overhead Equipment (OHE). A new type of OHE has been installed here. Instead of regular wire systems, you'll see solid metal stanchions from which energy will be drawn. This engineering was extremely challenging."

The official said that the railway overcame severe geographic and weather conditions. "Talking about the difficulties, it was once considered an impossible task, but it has now been made possible. Nothing was in our favor -- whether it was the weather or the geology of the area."

Highlighting the social impact of the project, he concluded, "The railway built approximately 200 kilometers of roads so that construction material could be transported. Not only did this road help the railway work, but it also became a lifelong gift for remote villages, where earlier people had to walk 20-25 kilometers just to reach a road. Now, they have easy access."