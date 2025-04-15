PM Modi to inaugurate final section of Katra to Sangaldan stretch of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link on April 19

The official also noted the challenges faced due to the region's seismic sensitivity. "This line passes through a fault zone -- an area where two different geological zones meet. This makes it seismically very sensitive. There are many tunnels, and their security is a major concern. So, security monitoring will be done for every inch of the tunnels, tracks, and bridges using live surveillance systems. At every station, you will find control rooms that will monitor all nearby tunnels and ensure complete safety and protection."