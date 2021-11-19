PM Modi to inaugurate Fintech event InFinity Forum on December 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating 'InFinity Forum' - a 2-day Fintech forum - on December 3. The event will be hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the aegis of Government of India (GoI) in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg virtually.

Some of the key speakers in the event include Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

InFinity Forum is IFSCA's flagship financial technology and global thought leadership event which unites the world's leading minds in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the fintech industry for inclusive growth, the statement added.

The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of ‘Beyond’; with various sub themes including:

FinTech beyond boundaries with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness;

FinTech beyond Finance by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to drive sustainable development; and

FinTech Beyond Next with focus on how Quantum Computing could impact the nature of Fintech industry in the future and promote new opportunities. Each of the themes extends the realm of FinTech beyond boundaries, keeping in line with the overarching spirit of the event.

Earlier in her Union Budget speech 2020-21, Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman announced to support a “World Class FinTech Hub" at GIFT IFSC, country’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the forum, the IFSC Authority said in a statement.

IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) in India.

