PM Modi to inaugurate first global innovation summit on pharma sector tomorrow

The two-day global innovation summit will have 12 Sessions and over 40 national and international speakers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector tomorrow, 18 November 2021 at 4 pm via video conferencing. The two-day Summit will have 12 Sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector tomorrow, 18 November 2021 at 4 pm via video conferencing. The two-day Summit will have 12 Sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion.

It will witness the participation of leading members from domestic and global Pharma Industries, officials, investors and researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, John Hopkins Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

It will witness the participation of leading members from domestic and global Pharma Industries, officials, investors and researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, John Hopkins Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“It is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors and researchers to discuss and strategise priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors and researchers to discuss and strategise priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India," the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}