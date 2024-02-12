Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13-14 to inaugurate the first Hindu temple ‘ BAPS Mandir ’ in Abu Dhabi. He will also meet the top leadership of one of India's closest strategic partners in West Asia.

The temple, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

Pranav Desai, Director of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, acknowledged the support from both the UAE and Indian leadership, highlighting the collaborative effort that brought this beautiful temple to fruition.

“What you see behind me is a beautiful BAPS Hindu Temple. It's the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. It's built on 27 acres of land, gifted by the leadership of the UAE. So we are thankful for the graciousness of the leadership of the UAE and India," he said.

The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveys--a testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

Prime Minister Modi's involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi also witnessed a symbolic 'Yajna' for harmony at the BAPS Hindu Temple ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi. “The significance of this mandir is to breathe in a fresh air of harmony where cultures, religions, communities, and countries can coexist," Brahmaviharidas Swami, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir told ANI.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 to construct the mandir.

The foundation for the first traditional BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was laid on April 20, 2019. Later, in May 2023, diplomats from over 30 countries visited the under-construction temple site.

Besides the BAPS Mandir inauguration, PM Modi will also address the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event on February 13.

The Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said that people are keen to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his vision of 'Viksit Bharat' in the 'Ahlan Modi' event set to be held tomorrow.

“Wherever the Indian diaspora is, they're always very keen to listen firsthand to Prime Minister Modi. And we can just see their enthusiasm here, because when we opened the registrations for Ahlan Modi. We had to actually close the registration as soon as the mark touched 65,000 because we could not accommodate anymore," Sudhir said.

“It is quite an elaborate visit, if you look at it, because this visit will take the prime minister to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He'll have bilateral meetings with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, as well as with the Vice President, Ruler of Dubai, the Prime Minister, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

