PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple ‘BAPS Mandir’ in Abu Dhabi during UAE visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the UAE from February 13-14 to inaugurate the first Hindu temple 'BAPS Mandir' in Abu Dhabi and meet the top leadership of the UAE.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13-14 to inaugurate the first Hindu temple ‘BAPS Mandir’ in Abu Dhabi. He will also meet the top leadership of one of India's closest strategic partners in West Asia.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message