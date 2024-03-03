PM Modi to inaugurate first under-river tunnel of Kolkata Metro on 6 March. 5 points to know
India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 March, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed. While speaking in an exclusive interview to PTI-Videos, the Railway Minister said that though the work on the Kolkata Metro started in the 1970s, the progress made in the last 10 years of the Modi government was much more than the 40 years before that.