PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Meet ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ today

Today, industries are crossing the regional barrier. The dream of Beyond Bengaluru is becoming a reality. Last week, the FMCG Cluster to come up in Dharwad was inaugurated in Hubballi and expected an investment of ₹10,000 crore. It is going to provide employment to over one lakh people. The textile park will come up in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Raichur districts; Pharma Park in Yadgir; Electronic Park in Mysuru and Defense production unit in Tumkur. "The situation is conducive in Karnataka and plays an important role in building New Karnataka. We aim to contribute One Trillion Dollar to the Prime Minister's five Trillion dollar economy of India. The ecosystem that exists in China is present in Karnataka. The state has made achievements in the manufacturing sector.