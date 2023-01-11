PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit via video conferencing in MP today

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit via video conferencing in MP today2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State.'
The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State.'
PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 7th edition of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit', a flagship event of the state government in Indore today i.e. on 11 January.
PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 7th edition of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit', a flagship event of the state government in Indore today i.e. on 11 January.
The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State', an official said.
The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State', an official said.
In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “"At around 11:10am today, I will be sharing my remarks at the Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023 via video conferencing. This Summit will showcase the diverse investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh."
In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “"At around 11:10am today, I will be sharing my remarks at the Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023 via video conferencing. This Summit will showcase the diverse investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh."
After the inaugural address by Modi, Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will also address the meet, the official said.
After the inaugural address by Modi, Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will also address the meet, the official said.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also address the meet virtually.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also address the meet virtually.
A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries will take part in the event, the official said.
A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries will take part in the event, the official said.
The key objectives of the event are - showcasing industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development, the official added.
The key objectives of the event are - showcasing industrial ecosystem of the state, promoting the state policies, consultation with industrial organisations to formulate industry-friendly policies, collaboration opportunities, promoting export potential and buyer-seller meets and vendor development, the official added.
Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hosted a dinner for the NRIs who had arrived for the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' had also urged them to participate in the Global Investors Summit.
Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hosted a dinner for the NRIs who had arrived for the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas' had also urged them to participate in the Global Investors Summit.
"You are the brand ambassadors of Madhya Pradesh. You must invest in Madhya Pradesh and inspire others."
"You are the brand ambassadors of Madhya Pradesh. You must invest in Madhya Pradesh and inspire others."
"If you have come to Madhya Pradesh, then you must explore it. Madhya Pradesh is a tiger state along with a cheetah state. You must also visit the Mahakal Corridor," he added.
"If you have come to Madhya Pradesh, then you must explore it. Madhya Pradesh is a tiger state along with a cheetah state. You must also visit the Mahakal Corridor," he added.
Meanwhile, ahead of the GIS in Indore, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath asked how many of the 6,500 proposals received in the past 18 years resulted in actual investment in the state.
Meanwhile, ahead of the GIS in Indore, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath asked how many of the 6,500 proposals received in the past 18 years resulted in actual investment in the state.
“We welcome the investors coming to Madhya Pradesh. A new tradition of trust about the state should be formed, and we welcome it. But investment comes only when investors have faith in the state. It won't come if you only make speeches, issue advertisements and organise media events," he told reporters.
“We welcome the investors coming to Madhya Pradesh. A new tradition of trust about the state should be formed, and we welcome it. But investment comes only when investors have faith in the state. It won't come if you only make speeches, issue advertisements and organise media events," he told reporters.
“Such meets are being held for the last 18 years during which period 6,500 proposals came. But we want to know how many of them were actually implemented," the former chief minister added.
“Such meets are being held for the last 18 years during which period 6,500 proposals came. But we want to know how many of them were actually implemented," the former chief minister added.
Responding to Nath's barbs, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi claimed that investment of ₹1.75 lakh crore was made in the state during the last six investor meets, and four lakh job opportunities were created.
Responding to Nath's barbs, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi claimed that investment of ₹1.75 lakh crore was made in the state during the last six investor meets, and four lakh job opportunities were created.
The state is committed to move forward from the current growth rate of 19.76 per cent, he had said, and asked how much investment Nath succeeded in attracting when he was chief minister.
The state is committed to move forward from the current growth rate of 19.76 per cent, he had said, and asked how much investment Nath succeeded in attracting when he was chief minister.
Nath, meanwhile, had referred to the inconvenience reportedly caused to some participants at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, saying it was regrettable and "this is not the tradition of Madhya Pradesh."
Nath, meanwhile, had referred to the inconvenience reportedly caused to some participants at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, saying it was regrettable and "this is not the tradition of Madhya Pradesh."
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)