PM Modi to inaugurate Global Millets Conference on 18 March

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Millets Conference on 18 March1 min read . 05:34 PM IST
- Based on India’s proposal, the year 2023 was declared as the International Year of Millets (IYM) by the United Nations General Assembly
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference at Subramaniam Hall, NASC Complex, IARI Campus, PUSA New Delhi on 18 March, 2023 at 11 AM.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference at Subramaniam Hall, NASC Complex, IARI Campus, PUSA New Delhi on 18 March, 2023 at 11 AM.
Based on India’s proposal, the year 2023 was declared as the International Year of Millets (IYM) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Based on India’s proposal, the year 2023 was declared as the International Year of Millets (IYM) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Also, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to make the celebrations of IYM 2023 a ‘people’s movement’ and position India as the ‘global hub for millets’, all central government ministries/departments, states/UTs, farmers, start-ups, exporters, retail businesses and other stakeholders, are being engaged to promote and spread awareness about the benefits of millets (Shree Anna) for the cultivator, consumer and climate.
Also, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to make the celebrations of IYM 2023 a ‘people’s movement’ and position India as the ‘global hub for millets’, all central government ministries/departments, states/UTs, farmers, start-ups, exporters, retail businesses and other stakeholders, are being engaged to promote and spread awareness about the benefits of millets (Shree Anna) for the cultivator, consumer and climate.
The organization of Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in India is an important programme in this context.
The organization of Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in India is an important programme in this context.
“The two-day global conference will have sessions on all important issues related to millets (Shree Anna) like promotion and awareness of millets among producers, consumers and other stakeholders; millets’ value chain development; health and nutritional aspects of millets; market linkages; research and development etc," the PMO said.
“The two-day global conference will have sessions on all important issues related to millets (Shree Anna) like promotion and awareness of millets among producers, consumers and other stakeholders; millets’ value chain development; health and nutritional aspects of millets; market linkages; research and development etc," the PMO said.
The conference will be attended by Agriculture Ministers of various countries, international scientists, nutritionists, health experts, start-up leaders and other stakeholders.
The conference will be attended by Agriculture Ministers of various countries, international scientists, nutritionists, health experts, start-up leaders and other stakeholders.
The government has declared to celebrate IYOM, 2023 to make it a people’s movement so that the Indian millets, recipes, and value-added products are accepted globally.
The government has declared to celebrate IYOM, 2023 to make it a people’s movement so that the Indian millets, recipes, and value-added products are accepted globally.
The ‘International Year of Millets’ stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote better utilisation of crop rotations and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millets as a key component of the food basket.
The ‘International Year of Millets’ stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote better utilisation of crop rotations and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millets as a key component of the food basket.