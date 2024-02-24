PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat's first AIIMS tomorrow, launch projects worth over ₹52,250 crore
The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will inaugurate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Bathinda, Raebareli, Kalyani and Mangalagiri during a public function.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat's first AIIMS on Sunday. He had laid the foundation stone for the institution via video-conferencing in December 2020 and the out-patient department of the super-specialty hospital near Para Pipaliya village is already operational. The hospital was built at the cost of ₹1,195 crore — one of five AIIMS that the PM will dedicate to the nation during a two-day visit to the western state.