The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will inaugurate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Bathinda, Raebareli, Kalyani and Mangalagiri during a public function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat's first AIIMS on Sunday. He had laid the foundation stone for the institution via video-conferencing in December 2020 and the out-patient department of the super-specialty hospital near Para Pipaliya village is already operational. The hospital was built at the cost of ₹1,195 crore — one of five AIIMS that the PM will dedicate to the nation during a two-day visit to the western state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Spread across 201 acres, Rajkot AIIMS is a world-class hospital with 720 beds, including ICU and super-speciality beds. On February 25, the prime minister will inaugurate 23 operation theatres, 30-bed AYUSH block and 250 beds of IPD. The remaining beds will be made available gradually," said state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Modi will perform pooja and take darshan at the Beyt Dwarka temple early on February 25. This will be followed by visit to the Sudarshan Setu at around 8:25 am before he visits the Dwarkadhish Temple at around 9:30 am. The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 4150 crore in Dwarka around 1 pm before heading to AIIMS Rajkot around 3:30 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: PM Modi to inaugurate six AIIMS hospitals in next six days, AIIMS Vijaypur in Jammu to be launched today. Details here Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the 'Sudarshan Setu' connecting the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island during a function in Dwarka. The 2.32 km-long cable-stayed bridge — the longest of its kind in the country — was built at a cost of around ₹980 crore. Its unique design includes a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. The structure also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath — generating one megawatt of electricity.

(With inputs from agencies)

