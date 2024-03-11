Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth ₹1 lakh crore at an event in Gurugram on Monday.

As per an official announcement, the prime minister is set to inaugurate the Haryana segment of the significant Dwarka Expressway. This development aims to enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion between Delhi and Gurugram along National Highway-48. The 19-kilometer Haryana portion of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway has been constructed at an estimated cost of approximately ₹4,100 crore. It consists of two sections: the 10.2-kilometer stretch from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and the 8.7-kilometer stretch from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating that traffic movement will be regulated in various areas of Dwarka on Monday due to the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway. Commuters are advised to avoid certain locations including Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station, and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.

Additionally, traffic regulation will occur near the Transport Authority office, Sector-21 metro station, and the Pacific Mall cut. Routes from Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and from Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road will also be affected.

The advisory suggests that individuals traveling to the railway station, hospital, and ISBTs should plan their travel in advance.

Furthermore, other major projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about ₹2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country, an official release stated.

As per the statement, these projects will significantly contribute to the growth of the National Highway Network as well as help boost socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!