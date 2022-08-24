Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre today (August 24) in Punjab's Mohali district. Consequently, the Punjab Police has made tight security arrangemets for the high-profile visit to Mullanpur in Mohali

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, CT, mammography, digital radiography and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like surgery and medical oncology -- chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over ₹660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre.

The hospital has a day care facility for administration of chemotherapy and minor OT for biopsy and minor surgeries. The hospital will function as a "hub" of cancer care and treatment in the region, with a 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning as its "spoke".

Separately, PM Modi will address the National Conference of Labour Ministers of all states and Union Territories on Thursday, August 25.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25-26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the conference is being convened to discuss various significant labour-related issues. It will help create further synergy amongst the Centre and state governments in formulating better policies and ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers.

The conference will have four thematic sessions on integrating e-Shram portal for onboarding social security schemes to universalize social protection; Swasthya se Samriddhi for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by State Governments and integration with PMJAY; framing of rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for their implementation; Vision Shramev Jayate @2047 with focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, including gig & platform workers, gender equality at work, among other issues.