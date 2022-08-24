PM Modi to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital today2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:07 AM IST
- Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, CT, mammography
Listen to this article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre today (August 24) in Punjab's Mohali district. Consequently, the Punjab Police has made tight security arrangemets for the high-profile visit to Mullanpur in Mohali