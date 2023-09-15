PM Modi to inaugurate housing project for Economically Weaker Sections in Solapur next month1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:28 PM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate largest housing project for economically weaker sections in Solapur, Maharashtra next month. 30,000 homes spread over 100 acres.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the largest housing project for economically weaker sections at Solapur, in Maharashtra, next month, according to a report by the PTI news agency. The agency citing government sources said that the grand housing project is spread over 100 acres and comprises 30,000 homes, of which 15,000 have already been built.